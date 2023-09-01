BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kim Oprah, has caused a buzz after spilling messy details about her co-star, Angel

Kim was seen discussing with Ike, Venita and Adekunle as she recounted how Angel was embarrassed by Wizkid’s bodyguard

She disclosed that Angel was bounced from her table, and Wizkid’s bodyguard lifted her off the floor when she tried to "famz" Wande Coal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kim Oprah, is trending online after revealing how her co-star, Angel, was disgraced by Wizkid’s bodyguard.

Kim, who had been lamenting bitterly about how Angel spoke to her in a derogatory way during one of their tasks, was seen discussing with some of the housemates.

BBN All Stars Kim Oprah said Wizkid's bodyguard bounced Angel from their table. Photos: @kimoprah, @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija All Stars houseguest recounted to her co-stars, Ike, Venita and Adekunle, how Angel was bounced from her table when she tried to get close to Wande Coal.

According to Kim, Angel could not even get on her table because Wizkid’s bodyguard literally lifted her off the floor while bouncing her from their space. Not stopping there, the houseguest noted that she had to be the one to tell the bodyguard to drop Angel.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

“Someone that couldn’t even get on my table, they bounced her, like they lifted her, Wiz’s bodyguard lifted her from the floor, I was like ‘please can you let her down’ because she was trying to come and famz Wande (Coal).”

See the video below:

Kim Oprah's revelation about Angel getting bounced stirs reactions

Videos of Kim Oprah spilling Angel’s messy encounter with Wizkid’s bodyguard soon trended on social media and got many people talking.

While some netizens were amused, some said Kim should not have shared the embarrassing story. Read some of their comments below:

addemme_:

“Wande coal that Angel did snap with? Abi which Wandecoal? Wandecoal that follows Angel? Same Wandecoal she met with on her way to Maldives?? Abeg dey lie with me evidence o.”

odeigahnwabuebo:

“I don’t think there should ever be an all stars ever again, because I really don’t understand why some people feel they are bigger than others…. If you feel you’re big then you should have declined when biggie called you…. All this stories are not necessary please.”

amadiebere:

“So that your table was a gate to heaven Abi? Una 2 still de biggy house . Small pikin talk.”

mark_dozen:

“This anty ramota of a girl sef‍♂️”

gloria_glowia:

“E get where Angel go enter too and them go bounce u Kim everybody get who he /she know n have access to. A beg no be this kind thing them dey use brag.”

dortty22:

“Omo my gender sha una sabi talk wetin no concern una what even brought the topic.”

adiaha_ekaette:

“Why do some of these HMs always feel like they are God or special human beings with juice flowing inside their veins and don’t breathe the same free air that anyone else is breathing smfh?”

_sanch000_:

“Ehn wetin con happen. Who be wande coal n wizkid Dem be God?? U sef who u be if no be back wey Dem wan nack u wey make u dey there. Yen yen yen .”

my_name_is_lc:

“Kim isn’t a nice person…..there are things you don’t say here.”

mosh_creations:

“My gender & bringing themselves down! Kaii. All I smell is jealousy.”

blingsby_toks:

“Kim say it to Angel face now, you can only gossip at her back You no even fine reach Angel, content sef you no still get.”

Doyin's reaction to Mercy's disqualification

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Doyin, made headlines over her comment after Mercy was disqualified from a task.

Just recently, the housemates participated in a sponsored task from Supa Kommando and along the line, Mercy was stopped from playing the game and was disqualified.

Later, after the task had been concluded, Doyin was seen speaking with one of its winners, Neo, and expressing glee that Mercy was disqualified from the game.

Source: Legit.ng