Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, has now reacted to CeeC’s recent fight with Pere that made headlines

In a post on her Instagram page, Uriel defended CeeC’s behaviour and noted that she has a good heart

Uriel’s description of CeeC soon sparked a series of reactions from fans of the reality show on social media

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, has caused an online buzz after she took to social media to defend her co-star, CeeC.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Uriel reacted to CeeC’s heated fight with Pere that had trended on social media.

The ex-reality star made sure to defend CeeC’s behaviour after she had rained heavy insults on Pere including comparing him to BBNaija Double Wahala star, Tobi.

Fans react as BBNaija All Stars’ Uriel defends CeeC's behaviour. Photos: @urielmusicstar, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

According to Uriel, CeeC was only reacting to being singled out because she was hurt and alone.

Not stopping there, Uriel proceeded to say that CeeC actually has a good heart and they both experienced good times together on the show.

In her words:

“I feel CeeC is definitely reacting to feeling singled out. She’s hurt and feels alone. CeeC has a good heart, we shared many amazing memories and laughs. When you feel alone you react in many ways.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Uriel defends CeeC after fight with Pere

Uriel’s defence of CeeC soon became a topic of discussion on social media among BBNaija All Stars’ fans. While some agreed with the evicted housemate, others did not.

Read some of their comments below:

mimimabel1:

“True. White money has asked everyone to say away from her, even Ebuka has called him out on that, same with Pere. She recently just heard about Mercy saying same to ike. Trust me, you can't be comfortable in such an environment. It's clear bullying. What she done that no other housemate has done?”

bbn_housemates_on_colos:

“That is not an excuse for her badly behaved character..Toomuch objectifications from different angles can never make Ceec be better or change,you all telling Ceec her bad character will it stop you guys from loving her?Ceec is the same from 2018/2023 although she was even advised to be more Better this season but still yet she refused to change.”

jblazeroyalty:

“I also do not think she is a bad person. Most of the housemate’s reaction to her is based off of the stories told to them by a few . It’s like judging someone you don’t know by what you were told about them . Not fair.”

shapeshifter23_:

“So loneliness is not worrying the rest of the housemates? Is she d only lonely One? That she must attack other people? There’s no excuse for bag behaviour. There’s an option to opt out of the game if it gets though.”

1am_davidobinna:

“Feeling alone Why are people avoiding her if her character is good …. Everybody in the house is avoiding her because she is always rude.”

ajamu68:

“She has been reacting to what exactly? Everybody in the house has been gossiped about, snitched on and backstabbed. Doyin is lonely, Ilebaye is lonely, Pere is lonely, Cross is lonely. So she got no excuse…”

CeeC slams Doyin

BBNaija All Stars CeeC did not take it lightly with her friend in the house, Doyin, over the latter's recent demands from the housemates.

Doyin, who became the second female housemate to win the Head of House on Monday, August 28, recently held a meeting that CeeC wasn't comfortable with.

It was reported that CeeC walked out of the lounge while the housemates were in a meeting with Doyin.

