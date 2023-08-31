BBNaija All Stars housemate, Doyin, is now in the news over her reaction to her co-star, Mercy’s disqualification

Mercy was disqualified while participating in one of their tasks and Doyin was seen rejoicing over it

The video of Doyin rejoicing over Mercy’s disqualification from the task sparked a series of online reactions

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Doyin, is now making headlines over her comment after Mercy was disqualified from a task.

Just recently, the housemates participated in a sponsored task from Supa Kommando and along the line, Mercy was stopped from playing the game and was disqualified.

Later, after the task had been concluded, Doyin was seen speaking with one of its winners, Neo, and expressing glee that Mercy was disqualified from the game.

According to Doyin, when it was announced that Mercy was disqualified, she said ‘Thank God o’.

See the viral video below:

Reactions as Doyin thanks God for Mercy getting disqualified

The video of Doyin rejoicing over Mercy’s disqualification soon made the rounds on social media and it sparked a series of reactions from fans of the reality TV show.

Read some of their comments below:

naijadancephysio:

“She doesn't even hate mercy, mercy doesn't like her and she knows.mercy gossips about her a lot calling her names.”

Zeeeknow:

“Mercy want use Winning finish this ppl E reach to jealous small o. The babe is so competitive, one would think she is still broke! True definition of a success driven person!”

essence.ng:

“If them nor beat this Doyin for reunion ehn, make I know wetin cause am.”

anyigold7:

“Doyin u talk too much... keep certain things to urself and stop chasing unnecessary clout...neo will soon go cast you and u will keep making enemies for urself…”

knockoutbusinesshub:

“It's funny how doyin is behaving like adekunle of last season, this is exactly what she hated the guy for, now she is doing it this season , life !”

iam_queenly:

“Omo Ehn ! Na why people no like this doyin girl! She too dey talk , she is not for anyone . Kilode ! Make beauty run from this girl o.”

callme_oma.mora:

“English is not that hard naa make una no de read only caption. Watch the video n understand why she said so. Speak on Doyin nothing do u, we re solidly behind you baby girl.”

Ada_obodoukwu:

“This doyin ehn it’s not everything u tell everyone learn to keep quiet sometimes n keep it to yourself because people will use it against u hence that’s why ure misunderstood by everyone.”

loveth.ifeyinwa.165':

“Thank for someone disqualification? That's not not nice naa, she's very very competitive and determine. Watch mercy win this show hands down.”

CeeC rains insults on Pere, compares him to Tobi

In other BBNaija news, Legit.ng earlier reported that All Stars housemates, CeeC and Pere, were recently engaged in a very heated fight.

It all seemed to start after Pere questioned CeeC about not attending the general meeting the housemates had in the lounge.

CeeC did not find it funny and began to rain insults on her co-star. She was seen ranting about how she was not the only one absent at the meeting but was the one being questioned for it.

