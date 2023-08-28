Big Brother Naija superstar Kiddwaya revealed how he nearly died after being misdiagnosed with high blood pressure

He claimed he suffered anxiety attacks in 2020 after his appearance on Big Brother Naija's 'Lockdown' season

The billionaire said his legs started shaking, his tongue was drying up and he had blurry vision

Former BBNaija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya has narrated a horrific near-death experience due to a misdiagnosis and wrong medical prescription.

Kiddwaya made this known during a recent interview on Hero Daniels' podcast.

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya narrates how he was misdiagnosed Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

According to the reality TV star, he had panic attacks after the 2020 Big Brother Naija "Lockdown" season. According to him, his tongue dried up during the incident, leaving him craving relief.

Kiddwaya said he was treated for high blood pressure for three months when what he was having was a panic attack.

In his words:

"2020 towards becoming famous. This was probably about eight weeks after the [BBNaija Lockdown] show. Everything was perfect, everything was good. [Then] One day, I was on my bed speaking to my cousin, then I stood up to go to the toilet, and my legs stated shaking.

"This was during COVID-19 time. Then I kind of thought it was COVID. My legs started shaking and my tongue drying up when you can drink water but then it's not entering. I had vision blur. Obviously, I was starting to panic. So, I called my doctor. She came and checked my BP [blood pressure] and it was like 180……..

"So, they put me on BP medicine for months which was not what was supposed to be done. I actually could have died because what I had was anxiety attack, it raised your BP high and then bring it back down to normal levels.

"They put me on BP medicine that was messing with my blood flow because I wasn't supposed to be on it. And I was on it for three months. So, I could have had some serious implications."

Watch his interview below:

Kiddwaya's revelation sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

rayify.me:

"It’s the fact he had to think his age for me. Niga be like…. Which one did I tell them last???"

bennysouzamedia:

Lol! It's funny that adults do not know blood pressure has NOTHING to do with age! What do you mean you are 27 on BP medicine , I know a 22 year old on such! Let's all get BP monitoring equipments at home."

independent_essy:

"Why did he have to pause to say " I'm 27 years "? Doesn't he know his actual age?"

fabulousnkay:

"Wrong medicine kills fast ‍♀️ thank God for you Kidd. You’re healed and restored completely. Amen ."

lydmug:

"In the house lock down, he was 27 you guys didn't tell us 27 has 4 shades of years ."

chidinmaval:

"Rich people too de get BP. Ahh with all the money, what are you thinking."

Kiddwaya links up with Davido in Ghana after All Stars evictions

Meanwhile, Kiddwaya and renowned Afrobeat artist Davido arrived in Lagos on the singer’s private jet days after linking up in Ghana.

The ex-housemate came into the metropolitan city in the company of Davido and his 30 billion gang team.

Kiddwaya, who has been criticised for offering money to another housemate, CeeC, to quit the show, celebrated his latest fun time with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng