BBNaija season 4 star, Omashola Oburoh is still blushing over his lovely cute son, Eyitemi Daniel who just clocked one month

The proud father made it known that he has been a godfather to so many kids but having his own is another feeling

The reality star shared an emotional daddy and son photo to celebrate Eyitemi's 31 days on earth and Nigerians have reacted massively to the cute image

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Omashola is still super excited about his new baby boy Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh.

Omashola took to his verified Instagram page to share a heartwarming photo of himself carrying his beloved son as the boy clocks 31 days on earth.

Omashola shares lovely photo with his son. Credit: @sholzy23

The reality star further stated that Eyitemi's arrival is a life-changing experience for him because he has been a godfather to many kids:

"I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling."

Check out the cute photo below:

Reactions

A number of Omashola's fans and celebrity friends have congratulated him once again, some of them offered to be Eyitemi's godfather and mother.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Itstuoyoofficial:

"Congratulations brotherly. I’m now a godfather."

Lekan_kingkong:

"We love you so much Eyitemi. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sholzy west, joy is yours forever bro."

Zanichalle:

"Congratulations!!!! Welcome lil Man U have a billion aunties n uncles who love u."

Funmiglor5:

"Congratulation to you fav may God bless me this month too."

Dunsin_patnieey:

"Congratulations bosshe is showing his muscles from scratch."

Superstarace:

"Daddy Levels!!!! O Strong So Happy For You King! Welcome to the Daddy Club!!!! God’s Blessings Shall Trail His Life! Amen!"

