BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has slammed BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, over his recent statement

Kidd recently had a conversation with Neo where he said he doubts a messy person can win the show based on reactions from social media

Phyna took his statement as an attack on her and she called him out in a now-deleted tweet

Controversial BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, is now making headlines after calling out BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya.

It all started when Kidd had a conversation with his fellow housemate, Neo, on the possible characteristics of the winner of the reality show.

According to Kiddwaya, this year’s show would be different from the previous BBNaija season. He explained that the people wanted a calm and cool headed person to win this year because they did not want a messy winner.

BBNaija's Phyna tackles Kiddwaya for saying show does not need a messy winner.

Source: Instagram

The BBN All Stars housemate explained that he got this perception based on the reactions he had seen on social media.

Phyna reacts to Kiddwaya’s statement

Kidd’s conversation with Neo rubbed Phyna off the wrong way and she took to her Twitter page to react. According to her, a fortunate son is calling somebody messy.

Not stopping there, she added that no one has yet to define what being razz means to her.

She tweeted:

“Fortunate son calling someone messy… Gigolo saying ‘WHO DEY’ is razz… this classy thing nobody don still give me better definition… We Gada dey.”

See a screenshot of her now-deleted tweet below:

Interesting.

