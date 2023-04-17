Former Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) housemate Ebubu trends online after he got a surprise gift from his fans during his recent visit to his home town

In the viral clip sighted online as Ebubu arrived back home after going on the BBTitan show, he was pretty happy as he put on quite a dance show

The returning Titan in the trending clip was seen holding up an N2m cheque given to him by his fans, the Ebubu Warrior

Nigerian former Big Brother Titan housemate Ebuka Chukwu, better known as Ebubu, has trends online with his funny dance steps, which he was seen doing during his homecoming.

In the trending video, Ebubu was seen turning up big time during his recent visit to his hometown in Anambra state.

Reality TV star, Ebubu creates a stir online with his dance moves as he celebrates getting an N2m cash gift from his fans. Photo credit: @thealbinoebubu/@realitytving

Source: Instagram

On his arrival, the reality TV star was gifted a two million naira cheque by his fans, the Ebubu Warriors.

However, the hilarious dance moves the BBTitan was seen doing at his homecoming got people talking.

See the video of Ebubu doing some hilarious dance moves that melt hearts at his homecoming:

See how netizens reacted to Ebubu's funny dance clip

@japhetonly:

"How much be the money for SA currency?"

@media_media_11:

"I’m so happy for him . I was really looking forward to this . I’m glad his fans came thru."

@cuteolivera:

"What’s Ebubu dancing."

@queeqyilly:

"Ebubu be dancing like an aviator .Love him though khobubu."

@ur_favs_favs_:

"Oh Ebubu’s own is believable ? God forbid it’s was a woman gifted ! Everywhere for full with sugar daddy this sugar daddy that THE DOUBLE STANDARDs! …anyways u deserve everything good tht comes ur way Ebubu."

@blessing_era:

"Somebody said 2M not 50 rand."

@nnekaa_francis:

"Wen u see money u will dance like David ."

@nora_nk_:

"Ebubu and this him kain dance."

@thereal_okuhle:

"Ebubu and his dance moves."

@dammy__ex:

"Ebubu oo jumping like antelope."

Source: Legit.ng