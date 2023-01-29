The Big Brother Titans housemate as well as fans looked forward to their second Saturday night party seeing as the first was a dry run

Nigeria's DJ Xclusive did not disappoint as he got the housemates on their feet all night till the end

The contestants showed off their moves in their African themed outfits, and albino Ebubu managed to be the centre of attraction

The second BBTitans Saturday Night party on January 28 was a blast as it saw all the housemates in their party element.

The DJ of the night, Nigeria's Xclusive played party tunes back-to-back from both Nigeria and South Africa.

Ebubu, Yemi, fellow housemates party with DJ Xclusive

In several videos online, the housemates had intense fun in their African themed outfits as they danced, sang, and even played romance on the dancefloor.

Albino Ebubu was the talk of the night as he jumped and danced around with his funny moves which got people questioning if he was at another party entirely.

Ebubu held on to his wrapper as he sang partied with all his energy.

Watch videos below:

Housemates went wild with one of Nigerian singer Asake's hit, Sungba.

Blue Aiva leads her colleagues as they dance to Hamba Wena, a popular South African tune.

Ebubu jumps and holds on to his wrapper as he passionately sings Davido's Omo Baba Olowo.

Confused lovers Khosi and Yemi had a moment of romance on the floor, putting aside their chaotic stand with each other.

Nigerians react to the Saturday party

ephaneey_x:

"Looks like Ebubu is in another party."

unindentifie.0100:

"Yemi cregx is carrying this show on his back yemicregx is the password."

adom_joana:

"Blue aiva doesn't even look like a South African at this moment..... she jams to all the Nigerian songs"

iamflorencechioma:

"DJ exclusive was indeed exclusive dis night at least not many sat down for so long unlike SA DJ who made last week party boring #partyover"

porsh_beauty_bar_:

"Ebubu what are u dancing at the back "

___oluwasemilore30:

"Abeg mKe big brother help me give am body pain drugsmy ebubu."

beccadamz__:

"Ebubu my guy energy on a thousand "

official_adorable_:

"Nah Ebubu Dey make me watch this show,every other thing wey Una Dey talk nor concern me."

Yemi and Miracle almost get physical because of Khosi

The Big Brother Titans show is starting to deliver the much needed drama, and netizens are having fun with the chaos.

South African housemate Khosi has two men Yemi and Miracle on her hands and during their truth or dare game, she was asked to explain what exactly she is doing with Miracle.

Yemi who seemed to be the most favoured of the two stopped Khosi from explaining and Miracle demanded that she did regardless, telling Yemi to shut up.

