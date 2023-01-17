Big Brother Titans housemate Ebubu has continued to gather attention for different reasons in the house

The albino housemate has been circulating the internet about how nice the ladies have been to him

Videos of Ebubu with two separate south African female housemates have made netizens storm the internet with reactions

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) Ebubu, one of the housemates representing the country in Big Brother Titans, has captured the attention of several women in the reality TV house.

Two separate videos circulating the internet showed different females displaying attention towards the albino housemate.

A clip captured when Ebubu was trying to clean his face with wipes when one of the South African girls, Yaya, came towards him to assist him in wiping off his face

The other capture was when Ebubu was comfortably sitting on the floor to allow another South African female housemate, Tsasii, to rub and comb his hair.

Fans react to the video of BBTitans' Ebubu with women

kherah__:

"Why wouldn’t they he is worth it."

smiley_b3:

"Handler nice i love the energy keep it up."

benitaebulue:

"Man of the season just dey enjoy himself."

swissyelsie:

"My Ebubu, they should not touch that head o, anointing is on that head."

tolajimoh:

"So calm, so endearing, man like Ebuka! #raregem. We keep stanning!!!! #BuNation are ya with me?!!!!! "

toyinomole:

"His such a sweet soul Go Ebubu."

lebo_a_selemender:

"I love ebubu so much plz all the way from South Africa."

mercyadum:

" ebubu ohhh dnt let them touch ur hair."

phabulousthreads_:

"They are already touching his hair, he gave out the secret too early. "

Big Brother Titans: Ebubu’s biography, age, origins, socials

Legit.ng provides a brief biography of Ebubu, one of the Big Brother Titans housemate.

Ebubu is an actor, model, and reality television personality that hails from Anambra State Nigeria.

He is a Big Brother Titans season 1 contestant who debuted on January 15, 2023.

