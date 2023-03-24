Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Bella Okagbue was recently angered online by some comments and questions posed at her during an Instagram Live session

The reality TV star, during the IG session, took time to address a trending rumour about herself and her lover Sheggz

Bella debunked the viral story that she was pregnant and expecting a baby for Sheggz; she noted that even though she wasn't too young to be, she wasn't

Petite former Big Brother Naija housemate Bella Okagbue seems to have had enough of the lies in the public space about her as she finally addresses the pregnancy rumour making the rounds about her.

The reality TV star addressed the rumour during an Instagram Live session where she slammed some of the viewers on her space who were queried if she was indeed pregnant.

BBNaija star Bella Okagbue has finally addressed a rife about her making the rounds. Photo credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Bella replied, noting that she's 25 years old and old enough to get pregnant if she wants to; however, at the moment, she isn't.

The BBNaija star then went ahead to warn all those in the habit of asking about being pregnant to stop or risk getting blocked from her space.

Watch the video of BBNaija's Bella addressing pregnancy rumours about her:

See how netizens reacted to Bella's comment about being pregnant

clara_cordillia:

"This is over a month now…"

@praisefatu:

"Why she dey vex na bad thing say she get belle ni?."

patiencechinedu3:

"This girl no just get sense, so if you block them, dem go die."

@zelly1514:

"Anwer the question sey you get belle or not, Yes or no, simple‍♀️‍♀️."

@yaabaegh_49:

"This one just naturally no get sense. Well, I no blame her na BBNaija."

@toniasaa:

"Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew."

@callmeada1:

"Why all the hate on the girl, she said stop lying about her finish."

@mabinty8535:

"Big bella ❤, the envy and jealousy is real."

BBNaija's Bella excitedly shows off over N500k Gucci bag Sheggz reportedly got for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Biggie's Mr and Mrs Ikoyi were growing strong, and their fans were totally down for it.

Bella recently took to her Instagram account to remind fans that she is getting that princess treatment she discussed during her time in the house.

The BBNaija Level Up finalist shared a photo of a new Gucci bag which she revealed was a surprise gift - worth N595,598 ($1,815), according to Ssense.

