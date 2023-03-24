Popular BBNaija reality star Tboss has shared passport photographs of her and her lookalike daughter

Tboss revealed her daughter didn’t look anything like her when she was born as she opened up on the transformation which happened after her birth

The passport photographs of the reality star and her daughter have left many of her fans talking

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as Tboss, has left many talking over the striking resemblance between her and her daughter.

Tboss took to her Instagram page to share passport photographs of herself and her daughter as she opened up on her stunning transformation.

Tboss says her daughter didn't look like her at birth. Credit: @officialtboss

Source: Instagram

The reality star explained that her daughter did not share any resemblance with her at birth and only picked the features of her family members.

However, the transformation began when she started growing older.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

An extract from her statement read:

“Thing is- She didn’t come out looking like me at all. Like until after a year the Only resemblances we saw were Her Cupid bow and top half of her legs Everything Else wasn’t me. Like she looked like everyone till her Granny.”

See her post below:

Internet users react to Tboss' photos

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below

chyflexxy1:

"Copy and paste. Yes they change a lot."

karomzsignature:

"I love how she took every of your flattering features.. she’s like “ no way mom, we have to share this beauty ."

ofe_fadeyi:

"Awwww.....The resemblance . Absolutely right...God is awesome ."

iclean_ng:

"Well well well, look who we have here...*the copy and paste is clear."

simply_cynthia_cyntinero:

"Wow very true. Some people say my son looks like me, another day they say he looks like my hubby, then again they say he has a combination of both his dad and me. Looking at his pics when he was a few months and now that he is almost a year, he has really changed."

jemappellechandon:

"Yes, Starr looks so much like you but in MY OPINION. . I feel she has her Auntie's face too. Great genes, Blood & Beauty.."

sylviakanu_chika:

"Colourful exact copy."

Tboss raises questions on different vulgar trends ladies follow

Tboss took to social media to react to the trends among females and the way they take pictures.

The reality star raised questions about the sensual and different poses that have trended in the past among females in the country as she asked why they have to pose in those manners to portray their sexiness.

She, however, added that people should do whatever they want.

Source: Legit.ng