Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show host Ebuka recently stirred emotions online with something he did while on stage

Ebuka, in his subtle and candid way, remembered and celebrated the former BBNaija star Rico Swavey who passed in 2022 after a ghastly car accident

Photos of the TV show host rocking a shirt with Rico's face on it got people emotional, as fans of the BBNaija star showed that he was still in their hearts and not forgotten

Ace Nigerian TV host and former BBNaija housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently got people in their emotions with how he remembered and celebrated his ex-colleague Rico Swavey.

The singer and ex-BBNaija star Rico Swavey passed away October 13, 2022 after a ghastly car accident.

Netizens react to viral photos of Ebuka wearing a shirt of Rico Swavey's face to host BBNaija show. Photo credit: @Ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka recently showed an empathetic side of himself with how he remembered his colleague as he was sighted on stage rocking a shirt with Rico Swavey's face on it.

The former reality TV got people in their emotions even more as he shared photos of himself rocking the same shirt on his Twitter handle.

See Ebuka's post on Twitter celebrating and remembering Rico Swavey:

See how netizens reacted to Ebuka's shirt post, remembering Rico Swavey

@real_amaka_mbah:

"Always in our memories."

@Ebubechi247:

"May his soul continue to rest."

@nonskylazz

"Oh Ebuka, you sure know how to bring back memories. Keep resting Rico Swavey."

@precysugar:

"Chaaii fresh tears again, Continue to Rest champ."

@1Big_Witty:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace through the mercy of Christ."

@Palesa_Power:

"May his soul continue to rest ."

@Iamprendi:

"May he continue to rest in peace."

@MiqueenBae:

"Let Rico soul keep resting in peace his smile was precious it would reflect in his eyes when happy."

@Rileykenzi:

"Ooh wow didn't even realize you wore that. May his soul continue RIP."

Source: Legit.ng