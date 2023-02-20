Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has opened up about his family and upbringing as a child

The actor and father of one revealed there were so many generational and ancestral curses in his family which affected him till age 14

Uchemba revealed he had a turnaround when he gave his life to Jesus Christ, adding that his biggest regret was not doing so early enough

Popular actor Williams Uchemba in a bid to motivate his fans and followers shared a video where he spoke about his family background.

Uchemba said he was born into a family with so many generational curses. He revealed that he was confused at some point in his life as nothing was working out for him.

However, he revealed it all changed when he turned 14 and gave his life to Jesus Christ.

An extract from his statement read:

"I was born into a family where there was so much going on in the background. There were so many generational and ancestral curses that has been going on in the family and I was born into that family. I was confused, not knowing my left or my right. Nothing I ever tried to do really worked, not like I was not putting in enough hard work, it just keep disappearing, even when I make money, I can't tell where the money goes to, I was pretty much in sin and I couldn't control my habit, my appetite until the age of 14 when I met somebody that transform my life and promises were made which seems too good to be true but they were actually true. My biggest regret was not giving him my life earlier.”

