A video of music superstar Dbanj and top talent manager, Sunday Are, has warmed the hearts of many on social media

Are, who is also Wizkid’s manager attended a premiere event for a new joint by rapper CDQ, Dbanj and Timaya

The trending clip captured the moment Dbanj paid his respects to the manager and urged him to join in a quick TikTok video

A heartwarming video of Nigerian singer Dbanj aka Kokomaster has surfaced on social media to the delight of netizens.

The singer was among guests who showed up for rapper CDQ’s premiere event for a song he featured in alongside colleague, Timaya.

Dbanj meet Wizkid's manager Sunday Are in heartwarming video. Photo: @goldmynetv

Upon his arrival, Dbanj ran into top music executive and Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, and he was quick to pay his respects

“Old soldier never die,” the Kokomaster hailed Are as others in the room watched the two play catch up.

A different portion of the video captured the moment Dbanj called on the manager to join him for a quick TikTok video shoot.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

seyineil said:

"Dbanj always a vibe."

notyourstm said:

"Dbanj na vibe. No be bankuli and dbanj be that."

dannylamangoo said:

"Gathering of Dkingsmen."

officially_drey said:

"Daddy @sunday.are has been doing it for so long and still have that taste for success why shuld I stop ???"

legend.zino_ said:

"Banga chai Omo life sha one time I could die for Dbanj o."

