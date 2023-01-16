One of the Nigerian housemates, in the Big Brother Titans (BBTitan) house, JayPee has sparked a major conversation online with a comment she made about dressing half-naked most times.

JayPee during a conversation with the other new BBTitan housemates revealed that she was a nurse and was worried about what her patients would think of her while on the show

The beautiful female housemates noted that she was worried if her patients would ever take her seriously again after leaving the show, and she returns to her day job

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show over the years has cemented its place as one of the most controversial reality TV shows in Africa. But, an offshoot of the show BBTitans recently premiered and the Titan house would be housing both Nigerian and South African housemates.

However, one of the Nigerian housemates on the show, JayPee seems to be stirring a lot of attention already due to a comment she made about having to go half-naked a lot of time on the show.

Nigerian BBTitan star, JayPee stirs reactions online after clip of her talking about going half-naked despite being a nurse went viral. Photo credit: @the.jaypee

Source: Instagram

JayPee expressed her fear during a conversation with other housemates. She revealed that she's a professional nurse and was worried about what her patients would think of her when they see her go half-naked on the show.

She went on to note that she was worried if they would ever take her seriously again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the moment JayPee talked about her fears of having to be half-naked a lot on the show:

See how netizens reacted to JayPee's comment about her patients not taking her seriously after being on BBTitans

@prudy_amy:

"Must she be dressed half-naked??????"

@innerpeace_me:

"You didn't make the decision to be there in one day. Just keep shut mbok."

@therealbigbaaaby:

"Na ment you no reason am before you apply."

@moms_main23:

"Dis girl just wan trend."

@quincypay:

"This one head no correct o na ur nakedness wan treat person."

@lydmug:

"And she's looking for men to cuddle in the house."

@_fola_mie:

"Tarh Wettin concern patient. No be you matter na their health biko."

BBTitans housemate JayPee sparks reactions, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) starts fully after the opening ceremony on Sunday, January 15, the dramas are already starting on social media.

BBTitans housemate JayPee is trending online after she revealed the number of men in her life before coming to the reality show.

The Nigerian-born professional nurse, Jaypee bragged about having five to seven men on her roster, as she expressed her love for men.

Source: Legit.ng