Amid the drama that has trailed Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star Chichi’s 23rd birthday, fans still came through for her as they celebrated her in style.

Big Brother Naija Level Up finalist, Chinenyenwa Okoebor, better known as Chichi couldn’t hold back her tears on her 23rd birthday celebration.

Like many of her colleagues who received birthday gifts from fans, Chichi was not left out of the trend as she was gifted 2 million naira.

Aside from that, Chichi also got a huge money cake, sneakers, among other expensive gifts from her fans.

Chichi, who was stunned by her fans' actions went on to appreciate them for their love and gesture.

Fans dig up old pics of Chichi with man and child

Legit.ng reported that Chichi raised dust on social media after claiming she just turned 23.

Shortly after Chichi’s post went up on her page, some netizens dug up some of her old photos from her Facebook page.

A series of snaps showed the reality show star with the same man and child and it raised a lot of controversial comments online after they went viral.

While some people claimed the man in the photo was her husband, others said he was her uncle..

