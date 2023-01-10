A Nigerian lady who is turning 31 in two weeks has shared her heartbreaking experience as a divorcee with two kids

According to her, she has been taking full responsibility for her kids without any support from her baby daddy

Speaking further, she lamented over having no house, car, or stable job to enable her to cater for her children

A Nigerian lady, Edi Mac, has broken hearts on social media after sharing her life experience.

She revealed that she will be turning 31 years in two weeks, but she has no house, car, or stable job.

However, she maintained that she's still holding up well, and believes that things will get better for her as time passes.

The mother of two also mentioned that she is divorced with two children and has been catering for them without any support from her ex-husband.

She however danced happily in the video and declared the theme of her life to be 'no wahala'.

She wrote:

"Pretending to be okay meanwhile I'm turning 31 in 2 weeks, No house, No car, No stable job, divorced with 2 kids, baby daddy not supporting the kids but I'm writing the process. The theme of my life is, No wahala."

Social media reactions

@Vuyani 2 said:

"Got my house and 1st car at age 35, and finally my dream job at 36. Things took a turn in just 6 months. Believe me, God will still show up for you."

@adeline added:

"That's my life right there pretending to be okay, turning 33 in April, divorced with 2 kids at least with a job but don't know where to start from."

@Emmaculate Mathebula reacted:

"Turned 30 today never been married no job, car, house nor kids."

@BABALWA commented:

"31 is sooo young though, trust me, things can change for you."

@Magic DeeDee said:

"God will see you through, keep trying."

@Laytesha wrote:

"My grandfather told me if you have kids you're rich."

