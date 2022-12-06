BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, JMK, has now finally become a lawyer to the joy of her many fans

The reality show star took to her Instagram page to post photos of herself in her wig and gown as she shared the good news with fans

This is coming over a year after the reality show star abandoned going to Law School for a chance to be on the BBNaija show

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, JMK, has finally made the news after she shared the good news of her becoming a lawyer on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star posted a series of photos of herself looking smart in her black suit with her lawyer gown and wig.

She then accompanied the photos with a heartwarming caption, revealing her new title as a lawyer, Z. J. ADEDOYIN ESQ. LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons).

BBNaija star JMK shares photos as she finally becomes a lawyer. Photos: @ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

According to JMK, becoming a lawyer has proven to her that she can be anything, as she described herself as a multifaceted Esq.

She wrote:

“Being called to the Bar has just proven to me that I can be anything; I can be JMK the reality tv star, JMK the CEO, and now JMK the BARRISTER! A multifaceted Esq, who sets her mind to anything and gets it done.

"It has proven to me that I can’t be tied down by people’s timeline and everything happens within God’s perfect plan. He perfected it as he always does and now I am certain I am only going to walk in the path he has created specially for me. I believe in myself, there are no limitations I have of myself in my mind, the possibilities of what I am and what I can be are endless.

"Grateful for the endless love and support of my family through this journey.”

See her full post below:

Congratulations pour in for JMK as she becomes lawyer

Shortly after the reality star shared her big win with fans, a number of netizens took to her page to congratulate her. Read some comments below:

officialsaskay:

"OMG!!!! Congratulations my baby❤️❤️ I dey go find trouble as I don get solicitor of the Supreme Court."

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations Babieeeeeeee!!! Esquireeeeee babyyyyyy! Today we parriiii!"

_blaqdiamond_11:

"School is important o dont let anyone deceive you."

_tbosslane_:

"Now it time to revenge on something my lawyer got me covered congrats queen."

masindydayeni:

"Congratulations baby...education is key"

la_graceyy:

"Her restaurant is doing amazingly well and now this. What ever little fame you get from bbn, the way you manage it will determine the height to which you go. I am so proud of her❤️"

cherryshhh_:

"School is good ohh don't make anyone tell you otherwise."

