Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, recently caused an online stir after she posted photos of herself with her daughter

In the snaps, the mom and child were seen smiling for the camera as many agreed that they could pass for twins

After the photos were posted, a number of the actress’ fans trooped to her comment section to react

Popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has once again left fans in awe over the resemblance she shares with her daughter.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the veteran movie star shared some photos of herself with her daughter.

According to Ozokwo, she was motivated to share the photos on Instagram after seeing that it trended on Facebook.

Fans react to photos of Patience Ozokwo and lookalike daughter. Photos: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the movie star and her daughter smiled for the camera as one could not help but notice their striking resemblance.

See the photos below:

Nigerians gush over Patience Ozokwo and lookalike daughter’s photos

Read what some social media users had to say about the adorable snaps below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Twins "

daveogbeni:

"The beauty of mum and child. Glory to God Almighty "

adaeze.onuigbo:

"Mommy's twin ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chinenyennebe:

"Mama and daughter ❤️"

joshuaisraelfilms:

"Copy and paste❤️❤️"

omachimzy:

"The daughter be looking like Genevieve nnaji at the second slide "

queenaround:

"She's your carbon copy mummy, you both so much look the same. God bless you and your family now and always. Amen "

remapikin:

"What a striking resemblance, plus black doesn’t crack."

potsandpans_lekki:

"Wowww, she’s your twin. The resemblance is striking. ❤️❤️"

