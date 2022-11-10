BBNaija reality star Chichi has sent a message to brands that require her service as she gave a hint about her charges which is above N5 million

The reality star, in a video, expressed displeasure at brands offering her N5 million for a year influencing contract as she asked if they were joking

The video, which has gone viral, has further sparked reactions on social media as it comes days after the rate cards of some BBNaija stars went viral

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 reality star Chichi has confirmed she is expensive to work with as she sent a message to brands offering her N5 million for a one-year influencing contract.

In a video Chichi shared via her TikTok account, the reality star expressed dissatisfaction at brands offering her money below her rate.

Chichi, who was one of the finalists in the Level Up edition, was seen dancing to a viral song, “Shey you dey whine me,” in a clap back at brands offering her N5 million contract for a year.

Sharing the video, Chichi added the caption that read:

“When brands send you long collaboration emails only to offer you five million a year

"Me: Are you kidding? Bye."

Reactions as Chichi slams brands offering her N5m for one year influencing contract

godwin85:

"Chichi dey calm down oooo new bbn show is coming soon oooo..u better not be proud oooo."

agwuagwua:

"Small yansh sef Dey clap."

naome:

"I .love u chichi becoz you are not after men unlike others n u are my loving daughter."

doctorayo_:

"What is wrong with this one?"

Chichi and other 2022 reality stars rate cards emerge online

The rate cards of some 2022 BBNaija reality stars which were shared by popular blogger Tosin Silverdam sparked reactions as it revealed some of the Level Up stars charged above one million naira for engagement.

Tosin revealed business owners were complaining about how the Level Up reality stars were too expensive to work with.

Chichi's rate card revealed she charges N20 million for a one-year engagement.

