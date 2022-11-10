Skit maker Ashmusy shocked Nigerians after she revealed that she spends N2m daily despite the economic situation of the country

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the post, calling it fake and BBNaija star Tboss specially took out time to call out the skit maker

Seeing the backlash, Ashmusy decided to let people know what she spends money on as well as drag Tboss

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following the backlash on social media after she revealed she spends N2m daily despite the state of the economy, Ashmusy has replied her critics.

Ex-BBNaija star Tboss had taken out time to call the skit maker a lair who lives a fake lifestyle.

Ashmusy reveals the responsibilities she carries Photo credit: @ashmusy/@officialtboss

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ashmusty replies Tboss and others

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the skit maker called her critics lame people.

Ashmusy asked if anyone had an idea of the number of people depending on her as well as those she funds their education i private universities.

She continued by explaining how her business gulps money everyday and the house rents she shoulders as well.

The skit maker made it clear that she doesn't spend money on designers and the N2m everyone is ranting about is like N2k in the present economy.

She then proceeded to insult those who can't relate to her lifestyle.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Ashmusy's comeback

kinghashthattag:

"Elon Musk hurry up buy instagram and monetize talk on this app abeg... "

iamfemijoseph:

"Even if Family dey disturb your destiny, you can’t be spending 2m daily."

evelyn____xx:

"Why is she vexing?? Most of us can relate. We buy fuel 1m daily. No vex. Nigeria is hard we know."

zvynbaker:

"Broke people, una don suffer for these celebrities hand o. Na wa."

derah________:

"Na everyday the private uni dey collect school feesmake una dey try fear God."

_samjnr:

"Do you pay fees and rent daily?"

Ashmusy buys Range Rover Velar

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Ashmusy, took to social media to showcase her latest achievement to the joy of fans.

The media personality unveiled a brand new Range Rover Velar she bought for herself on her official Instagram page.

The comedian shared a video of herself driving the new luxury car before alighting and dancing happily to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Rush, as she rejoiced.

Source: Legit.ng