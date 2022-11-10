BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has continued to gush on social media about her homecoming to Benin

The reality show star announced online that her co-stars Kess and Pharmsavi were also gifted plots of lands in Benin

One of the Oba of Benin’s young wives had gifted the show stars a plot of land each and fans reacted online

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, recently had her homecoming in Benin, and she was accompanied by two of her co-stars, Pharmsavi and Kess.

Phyna as well as her co-stars visited the Oba of Benin’s palace and one of the king’s young wives made sure to show love to the two young men.

Pharmsavi and Kess were both given a plot of land each by the young queen.

BBNaija stars Pharmsavi, Kess, get a plot of land each from Queen Ewuare of Benin. Photos: @ususualphyna, @sirkess_official, @pharmsavi

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, via her Instagram story, Phyna shared the great news with netizens.

She wrote:

“Wahala for who no come Edo state oo. @pharmsavi and @sirkess_official just got a plot of land each from the royal palace.

Thank you very much @queenewuare my queen ”

The two lucky housemates also took to their social media pages to acknowledge the generous gift.

Pharmsavi wrote on his IG story:

“Tenant in Lagos, land owner in Benin City. Queen of Benin Kingdom, na you do this one o. Super grateful “

Pharmsavi reacts as Queen of Benin gifts him plot of land. Photo: @pharmsavi

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Pharmsavi, Kess get plot of land from Queen Ewuare

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

nnekaopara3:

"Swallow ur pride n Roll with the right people..e get whycongrat to them."

botellascubes:

"Wahala 4 who know go benin "

lajublog:

"Woww!!! This is great ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to the New Landowners oh E Choke!!!"

potentialqueen:

"Congratulations to all of them"

beatriceudoh:

"Level 2 for life."

Phyna showered with gifts from Oba of Benin and Esama

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, no doubt made it clear to anyone who cared to listen that she is an Edo babe, and she recently visited the state capital of Benin for her homecoming.

The reality show star dressed up like royalty in a flowing red dress and layers of expensive coral beads during her homecoming as she visited royal palaces.

Phyna had the audience of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and other palace chiefs, as they all welcomed her home.

Source: Legit.ng