BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy Eke has taken to social media to show her fans how she kicked off the new month

The reality star has added a new house to her list of properties and she showed off the documents online

To show that there is still more where the money came from, Mercy also flaunted her luxury designer wears

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke has added a new house to her properties, making her the latest landlady in town yet.

The reality star took to social media with documents of ownership of the property which has been transferred to her name.

Mercy Eke buys new house Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy expressed how grateful she was for her latest purchase and used the opportunity to also show off the new luxury designer outfits she just purchased.

Lamenting about her spending spree, Lambo as she is fondly called, disclosed that if she continues to spend money on designer items, she will end up going back to her village.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's latest feat

kvng__jennyk:

"I love the fact that she invests as much as she spends way to go lambo!!!! Congratulations."

king_bestty007:

"Only one lambo congratulations classy baby girl♥️"

nnekaopara3:

"Mercy dey her own world...her own competition.. unproblematic Owerri babe...less noise n more outcomes...this recent HMS no allow person hear word with classy, class, classic n classicalmad set."

chymmadiva:

"Omoh Lamborghini way ,get it baby."

lush_sandy:

"The last video congratulations my sweet Lambo the first queen herself."

Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she addresses rumoured affair with IVD

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner and reality star made headlines over a video of her breaking down in tears while addressing her alleged affair with celebrity auto-dealer IVD.

Mercy's reaction came after a certain blogger alleged that the reality star is one of the numerous side chics of the businessman.

Debunking the claim in an Instagram live session, Mercy laid curses on the blogger as she shared videos and receipts of her business transactions with IVD, adding that there was nothing more.

Source: Legit.ng