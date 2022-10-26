The rate cards of some BBNaija Level Up reality stars have surfaced on social media, with many of them charging above one million naira

Popular blogger Tosin Silverdam, who shared the rate cards via his page, revealed business owners were groaning about the new reality stars being too expensive to work with

The rate cards have also sparked reactions from netizens, with many wondering why the new reality stars would be charging high prices

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality stars have sparked reactions after their rate cards surfaced online.

The rate cards, which were shared by popular blogger Tosin Silverdam revealed some of the Level Up stars charged above one million naira for engagement.

BBNaija's Chichi charges N20 million for one-year engagement. Credit: @bbnaija @tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

Tosin revealed business owners were complaining about how the Level Up reality stars were too expensive to work with.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Brands Are Complaining About BBNaija’s Level Up Housemates Charges, Claims They Are Too Expensive To Work With.”

See the post below:

See Chichi's rate card below:

See Phamsavi's rate card below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Level Up reality stars' rate cards

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

eandeofficial_:

"They think bussiness owner are stealing the money ,how many customer will one post on his being give me ."

jennyana_:

"Them never ready to work."

chinyereododo:

"Ment or malaria??? ."

okiyele_evelyn:

"Them wan chop grand price wey bbn no allow them win in the space of 1yearbruh how much my brand dey make a year bayi ?"

willams_richard111:

"Hunger go really turn many next year ."

doobaym:

"Chichi??? In this economy."

majesty_oflagos:

"Make she rest waiting this people the feel there’s self to become self."

weightgainwith_judeethh:

"How much the winner of bbn wan con charge? God Abeg oo."

Fans gift Bryann N1.5 million money cake

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji, better known as Bryann, joined his few esteemed colleagues, who have gotten a surprise money cake from the fans.

The singer, who couldn't contain his excitement, noted while receiving the money cake that he had never gotten a birthday gift before in his life.

Bryann also said that the gift was a first that would hold a memorable place in his heart and be forever cherished.

Source: Legit.ng