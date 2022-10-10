Global site navigation

“Na Lie, Your Money Never Reach to Buy Am”: Knocks As Tolani Baj Shades Owners of Outdated Range Rovers
by  Olumide Alake
  • BBNaija reality star Tolani Baj seems to have a thing for new cars, even if they are not as expensive as the version of some old cars
  • Tolani Baj declares she would rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in Lagos
  • The reality star's statement has been met with mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tolani Baj has sent a message to those driving outdated Range Rover SUVs in Lagos state.

In a tweet she shared via her official handle, Tolani Baj stated that she would rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover. 

Tolani Baj, cars
Tolani Baj speaks on her preferred car. Credit: @tolanibaj
Source: Instagram

The reality star wrote:

"I’d rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in this Lagos. It’s giving..... “I must belong"

See her post below:

Reactions as Tolani Baj sends a message to owners of outdated range rovers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realkjk1:

"So everyone with outdated range rover should burn it or abandon it?"

touluosee:

"In a world where there's pressure to fit in , there's also pressure to be different and that's where you stand."

samizofficial:

"Lol the funny thing is even the Corolla is outdated cuss some latest Toyota cars are more expensive than a range."

voramali:

"You're not driving the wrong car, you're just in the wrong city. Enter Gombe."

wallyipupa:

"Lmao this makes no sense, it’s like saying I’ll rather use Nokia express music than use iPhone X?"

barbaramena:

"One like Angel Range, all the check engine light are on.."

mikedydrated:

"Who get sub."

ogbelieve:

"Na lie, you're moni never reach to buy the " Outdated Range Rover . Na the Range I wan drive."

Tolani Baj says she prefers a simple life

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate Tolani Baj disclosed that she prefers living a simple life to the luxurious one.

The reality star took to her Snapchat story channel to state that trying to be a Lekki big girl might lead to depression.

She wrote:

"Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford in real life."

Source: Legit.ng

