BBNaija reality star Tolani Baj seems to have a thing for new cars, even if they are not as expensive as the version of some old cars

Tolani Baj declares she would rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in Lagos

The reality star's statement has been met with mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tolani Baj has sent a message to those driving outdated Range Rover SUVs in Lagos state.

In a tweet she shared via her official handle, Tolani Baj stated that she would rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover.

Tolani Baj speaks on her preferred car. Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The reality star wrote:

"I’d rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in this Lagos. It’s giving..... “I must belong"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below:

Reactions as Tolani Baj sends a message to owners of outdated range rovers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realkjk1:

"So everyone with outdated range rover should burn it or abandon it?"

touluosee:

"In a world where there's pressure to fit in , there's also pressure to be different and that's where you stand."

samizofficial:

"Lol the funny thing is even the Corolla is outdated cuss some latest Toyota cars are more expensive than a range."

voramali:

"You're not driving the wrong car, you're just in the wrong city. Enter Gombe."

wallyipupa:

"Lmao this makes no sense, it’s like saying I’ll rather use Nokia express music than use iPhone X?"

barbaramena:

"One like Angel Range, all the check engine light are on.."

mikedydrated:

"Who get sub."

ogbelieve:

"Na lie, you're moni never reach to buy the " Outdated Range Rover . Na the Range I wan drive."

Tolani Baj says she prefers a simple life

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate Tolani Baj disclosed that she prefers living a simple life to the luxurious one.

The reality star took to her Snapchat story channel to state that trying to be a Lekki big girl might lead to depression.

She wrote:

"Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford in real life."

Source: Legit.ng