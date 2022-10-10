“Na Lie, Your Money Never Reach to Buy Am”: Knocks As Tolani Baj Shades Owners of Outdated Range Rovers
- BBNaija reality star Tolani Baj seems to have a thing for new cars, even if they are not as expensive as the version of some old cars
- Tolani Baj declares she would rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in Lagos
- The reality star's statement has been met with mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers online
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tolani Baj has sent a message to those driving outdated Range Rover SUVs in Lagos state.
In a tweet she shared via her official handle, Tolani Baj stated that she would rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover.
The reality star wrote:
"I’d rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in this Lagos. It’s giving..... “I must belong"
See her post below:
Reactions as Tolani Baj sends a message to owners of outdated range rovers
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
realkjk1:
"So everyone with outdated range rover should burn it or abandon it?"
touluosee:
"In a world where there's pressure to fit in , there's also pressure to be different and that's where you stand."
samizofficial:
"Lol the funny thing is even the Corolla is outdated cuss some latest Toyota cars are more expensive than a range."
voramali:
"You're not driving the wrong car, you're just in the wrong city. Enter Gombe."
wallyipupa:
"Lmao this makes no sense, it’s like saying I’ll rather use Nokia express music than use iPhone X?"
barbaramena:
"One like Angel Range, all the check engine light are on.."
mikedydrated:
"Who get sub."
ogbelieve:
"Na lie, you're moni never reach to buy the " Outdated Range Rover . Na the Range I wan drive."
Tolani Baj says she prefers a simple life
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate Tolani Baj disclosed that she prefers living a simple life to the luxurious one.
The reality star took to her Snapchat story channel to state that trying to be a Lekki big girl might lead to depression.
She wrote:
"Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford in real life."
