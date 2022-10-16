The management of BBNaija reality star Rico Swavey has dropped an update on his burial plans days after his death

Rico’s management also said false narratives are being promoted on social media concerning the reality star’s death

The reality star management also promised to share detailed information on Rico’s accident, treatment and passing

The management of the late Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Rico Swavey, has taken to social media to speak out on the false narrative being shared about his death by some influencers who have allegedly been paid.

Rico’s management also revealed that his burial arrangement would be made public soon while promising to share detailed information on the circumstances that led to his death.

The statement shared via Rico’s Twitter handle read in part:

“It has come to our attention that social media has been filled with a lot of narratives about our dearest Rico Swavey.

Influencer has been paid to promote certain narrative. We will like to state that many of these narratives are false.

Kindly note that in due time, we will be sharing detailed information on the circumstances surrounding Rico’s accident, treatment and passing."

See the tweet below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yummydrip:

"Please allow Rico to Rest In Peace ☮️ ."

fident8:

"Please you guys should deactivate this account pls I'm trying so hard to believe and forget about these whole thing we are not related in anyway but this pain is much..Rest in peace Rico ."

vershimat:

"Don't bother detailing the circumstances surrounding Rico's death, allow them to settle with the false information they got from false people. Rest well Rico."

Uche Maduagwu hits the street to mourn Rico Swavey

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu shared a video of him and others on the street mourning the late Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Rico Swavey.

In the short video, Uche was seen with a portrait of the reality star as they walked on the road, causing traffic.

In another statement, Uche dragged other celebrities penning tributes to the late BBNaija star as he claimed none of them supported his music career.

