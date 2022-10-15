Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to the street to mourn the late BBNaija reality star Rico Swavey

Uche, who had dragged celebrities penning tributes to Rico after his death, shared a video of him and some other people on the street mourning Rico

The actor’s action has stirred reactions on social media as netizens dragged him for being insensitive

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has shared a video of him and others on the street mourning the late Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Rico Swavey.

In the short video, Uche was seen with a portrait of the reality star as they walked on the road, causing traffic.

Uche Maduagwu drags celebrities over Rico Swavey's death

Uche had, in another statement, dragged other celebrities penning tributes to the late BBNaija star as he claimed none of them supported his music career.

Netizens react as Uche Madugawu hits the street to mourn Rico Swavey

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jaydboy_:

"When he was alive did you celebrate him."

maxylikorville_love:

"Sad."

ladysanrealtyproperties:

"But you also criticized their poems..abeg uche rest."

wendyjudy20:

"Uche rest with this ur mourning..call out the girlfriend..she no try at all with that her expired nyash."

Lagos state to investigate hospital

Hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Rico Swavey's death, a clip surfaced on social media showing how some nurses at the hospital handled his critical situation when he was rushed in following his involvement in a motor accident.

The 30-second clip showed some of the nurses at the hospital in Lagos state making videos and being lackadaisical with their duties while Rico was in a critical condition.

Following the outrage on social media, the Lagos state government, in a statement, said it would investigate the nurses' unprofessional conduct.

Ebuka, others pen tribute to Rico Swavey

The news of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Patrick Fakoya, better known as Rico Swavey, threw his fans and lovers of the popular reality show into mourning.

This comes as fellow reality star Alex Unusual confirmed the reality star's death in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 13.

Many have since taken to social media to pen tributes in honour of Swavey, with his name currently trending on Twitter.

