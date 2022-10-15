BBNaija reality star Kiddwaya has come under intense criticism on Twitter over a statement against putting too much faith in God

Reacting to the backlash that has trailed his tweet, Kiddwaya, in another tweet, said many Nigerians are backwards and have failed to under a simple message

The reality TV star’s tweet has further sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing their views

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and billionaire’s son, Terseer Kiddwaya, has sparked reactions on social media over a tweet cautioning netizens against putting too much faith in God.

Kiddwaya, in his statement, said God gave humans the ability to believe in themselves.

Kiddwaya says many people failed to understand his message. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Try not to put your faith in God too much. He gave us the power to believe in ourselves”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kiddwaya reacts to backlash

The reality star has now taken to Twitter to respond to the backlash that trailed his tweet as he said many failed to understand his message while adding that many Nigerians are backwards.

In his words:

“You failed to understand a simple message in that tweet. You like many other Nigerian’s are backwards and can’t fathom a world outside religion or taboo subjects. You can’t even challenge yourself to think outside the status quo. You’re thirst for click baits has made you fragile”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

efemena:

"He gave us the power to believe in ourselves" how many things have you done yourself?? Daddy's boy."

gogetter:

"Kidd is only urging us to believe so much in ourselves nothing much. after all God helps those whom help themselves. If u want be sleeping and say u believe in God."

fortunatemary1:

"Believe in whatsoever work for you but the believe and trust in God first is the ultimate shalom ."

Kiddwaya sends message to those who dads didn't hustle like his

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya made headlines over a statement he made while comparing his billionaire dad, Terry Waya, to other fathers.

Kiddwaya, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, advised those whose fathers didn’t hustle like his dad while urging those affected to do better.

He wrote:

“If your father didn’t hustle the way mine did i hope YOU do.”

Source: Legit.ng