BBNaija Level Up star, Bella, has finally addressed the statement she made on the show about being fine with having Sheggz over prize money

While speaking on Elozonam’s show, the 25-year-old star noted that she was caught up in her emotions when the statement was made

According to her, she still feels she should have won the N100 million because it was her main reason for going on the show

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Bella, has shared some insight into the trending statement she made about being okay with leaving the show with just Sheggz.

Sheggz and Bella were known to be an item on the show and their relationship got a lot of people talking especially after they started to plan their wedding.

After her exit from the house, Bella addressed the viral statement she made on Elozonam’s show.

BBNaija's Bella speaks on winning Sheggz or N100m. Photos: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

When she was asked if she still felt happy about leaving the show with a man instead of the prize money. She responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We say a lot of things in the house. The main priority of going into the house was to win a N100 million, to get to the finals and win the money. Saying that came out of nowhere. I got caught up in my emotions and it happened.”

After further probing from Elozonam on if she still felt that way, now that she is no longer caught up in her emotions, Bella noted that she still feels she should have won the N100m.

Elozonam then asked Bella that even though she did not win the N100 million, does she still feel like she found love. To that, the Level Up housemate laughed before saying that she had not yet gotten her phone back and could not speak on what was going on.

The show host noted that her emotions had nothing to do with her phone as he probed further on the situation of things between Bella and Sheggz.

Bella eventually said:

“Whatever I got in the house, I actually did feel something and it was very genuine so I am just focused on growing.”

See a clip from their conversation below:

Nigerians react as Bella clarifies statement on being happy with winning Sheggz instead of prize money

Elozonam’s interview with Bella got a number of fans talking on social media. Read some of their comments below:

bennieta_:

"Elozonam is so good with this "

queenkehha:

"Ebuka and elo I gv it to u guys…… make una teach toke."

queen_c_jay:

"Na Elozonam fit all this Housemate he will force the truth out of their mouth He can’t interview you and you will be beating around the bush impossible."

officialzobs:

"But that guy really loved her , even his Media rounds proved that. Why the sudden change of attitude n emotions. Well I pity guys wey de put mind for love n emotions."

nokutulancube:

"It may seems as though Bella don't want do again I expected her to own it with her full chest but since she came out things have changed oo."

bimkofol:

"Elozonam thank you for that question , Atleast say something about him , sheggz really love bella and all his interview he never said anything bad about her , just say we are cool period."

pre_tty_glow:

"I haven’t gotten hold of my phone lol she no even sabi lie oopor."

Bryann's sister reacts to Phyna's win

BBNaija Level Up first runner up, Bryann’s sister, Dumebi, took to social media to react after her brother failed to win the reality show.

Shortly after Phyna was announced as the BBNaija Level Up winner, Dumebi took to social media to share her thoughts.

On her Instagram story, the young lady shared a post where she expressed her displeasure at the result. According to her, Nigerians can never be straightforward.

Source: Legit.ng