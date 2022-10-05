Big Brother Naija stars, Khalid and Christy O, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over their latest posts

In the new photos posted to both their Instagram accounts, the Level Up stars were seen rocking matching outfits

Several fans of the show have taken to their comment section to speculate on their motive for the matching looks

The 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show may be over, but it appears the drama is far from over.

Khalid, who used to be fellow ex-housemate Daniella's beau back in the house, got fans buzzing with mixed reactions over his latest Instagram post.

The stars rock matching outfits in new photos. Credit: @therealkhalid_ and @officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

In a collaborative post with Christy O, the two were seen all smiles in matching outfits.

In the photos, the Level Up stars posed for the camera in denim-like ensembles, with Khalid pairing his two-piece with a white turtleneck shirt while Christy O sported a pair of shorts with a jacket in the same fabric.

In other photos, the two were pictured together at the finale show which saw Khalid in his green and white agbada, and Christy O in a fitted mermaid dress.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react with mixed feelings

chuey.chu:

"I don't know if I like what I'm seeing."

soyoufoundnala:

"Khalid dey paint Christy O dey drum."

nono.kum:

"I hope this is just for promotion of some businesses and stuff is not what I’m thinking."

promise_fejiro:

"Hmmm. This matching outfits. Is there something we should know?"

ms.milembe:

"She not fit for you we know your still angry biko forgive and forget now."

saratoyindamola:

"Hmmm.... Alkhalid.... what's going on here, don't say you go comot body for Daniella....if you comot body u go collect."

