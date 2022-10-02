Shortly after the announcement of the BBNaija Level Up season winner, an official result showing how viewers voted was released

About 40% of the votes were in favour of Phyna while Bryann had over 26% making him the first runner-up of the season

Social media users had different things to say with many pointing out the wide margin Phyna gave fellow contestants

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season finally came to an end during the Sunday grand finale show that saw Phyna emerging as the winner of the season.

Shortly after Ebuka announced Phyna as the winner, official voting results were released showing how fans of the show voted for their favourite housemates.

Official voting results show how Pyhna defeated Bryann. Photo: @bigbronaija/@unusualphyna

Daniella was at the bottom of the poll with only 1.89% votes while Chichi followed her closely with 2.4%.

12.36% of voters came through for Adekunle and Bella followed up with a 15.78% vote count. The battle was left between Phyna and Bryann who both had 40.74% and 26.74% respectively.

Check out the official voting results below:

Social media users react

herroyalmajesty_labby said:

"Social media and noise, The Gap is obvious oooo! Y’all should better vote for who is right this 2023 if not, Olopa ma ko everybody ."

_c.a.r.ly said:

"Phyna,,, who deyyyyyy… it’s the margin for me."

hannah_akinrolabu said:

"Make una choke ooooo. Nah moth other fanbase get, dem no vote. Phyna don winnnn oooooo."

tori_usifo said:

"See the distances nahh!!! Stop playing. #phynation nor be who na mate."

zeettah_ said:

"Yes there are surprises…I was thinking the gap between Bryan and phyna wont be much…still love my baby brii regardless❤️."

nelodiamond123 said:

"See gap bikonu #phynation una too try."

Pere runs online poll for BBNaija Level Up winner, Braynn wins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi, has been invested in the ongoing season of the show and he made some predictions.

The reality star predicted Phyna as the winner of the season, while Bryann and Adekunle would follow closely after her.

To put his predictions to test, the Shine Ya Eyes star ran an online poll, but Bryann emerged as the preferred winner.

