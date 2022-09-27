Former BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi, has been invested in the ongoing season of the show and he recently made some predictions

The reality star predicted Phyna as the winner of the season, while Bryann and Adekunle would follow closely after her

To put his predictions to test, the Shine Ya Eyes star ran an online poll, but Bryann emerged as the preferred winner

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season is gradually wrapping up and former housemates are already making predictions about the possible winner.

Shine Ya Eyes star, Pere Egbi, took to his Twitter page with a prediction where he mentioned the possibility of Phyna emerging as the winner.

BBNaija's Bryann wins Phyna in an online poll. Photo: @bryannonly/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

According to him, she would be followed closely by Bryann as a first runner-up and Adekunle as the second runner-up for the season.

To put his predictions to a test, Pere ran an online poll and called on his followers to select their preferred winner among the finalists.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Interestingly, 44% voted for Bryann, making him the winner of the poll while Phyna followed closely with 36%.

Adekunle and Bella had 10% each.

Social media users react

ebere_fashionhubluxury said:

"It’s nt by polls....Vibbryants pls vote hard I beg you.Forget polls."

nicholet_3 said:

"As they are winning twitter poll be voting for phyna ooooo."

boity767 said:

"Liquorose used to top polls but she didn't win. Trust polls at your own risk."

gracy9292 said:

"Not by poll but Bryann deserve to win."

kgothiprincessdoll said:

"This Polls no dey work. Just vote your Fav abeg. Last week Hermes won polls that he will stay. Look now his evicted."

mellamarita said:

"No be by poll o....most people who voted here are from other teams who want to prove a point but when it comes to voting will they vote for Bryan like they did their faves?......the week of the finale pere won Liquor with a very wide margin but what happened?"

Doyin blasts Groovy for moving on quickly after Beauty's disqualification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Doyin knocked fellow housemate Groovy for moving on quickly following Beauty's disqualification.

The two housemates were having a candid conversation when Doyin made it known to Groovy that she thinks he is fake.

She was particularly displeased with how Groovy quickly moved on to another housemate after Beauty was disqualified. According to Doyin, she will understand if Beauty no longer wants to mess with Groovy because she wouldn’t.

Source: Legit.ng