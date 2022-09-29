Cubana Chiefpriest continues to show his support for BBNaija housemate Bryann, and he has taken it a step further

The celebrity barman shared a video of a fan voting Bryann and went on to ask her to send her account number to get a cash gift of N500k

He encouraged more people to vote for the BBNaija housemate to stand a chance of winning N500k also

Nigerian businessman and celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has taken his support for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Bryann to another level.

This comes as the celebrity barman shared a video of a BBNaija fan voting for Bryann and told the individual to send her account number to receive a cash gift of N500k.

Cubana Cheifpriest is going all out for BBNaija Bryann. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest @bryannonly

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest also encouraged more people to vote as he listed the process through which many can stand a chance of winning N500k as well.

Sharing the video of the fan voting via his Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

“Thanks So Much For Making Out Time To Vote My Brother @bryannonly, I Just Reposted Your Story Pls Send Acc For 500,000 Naira. Let’s Keep The Votes Coming In And Don’t Forget To Tag Me To Stand A Chance To Get 500,000 Naira Cash Reward. Don’t Waste Your Vote, It’s So Stressful To Vote.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest gifts fan N500k for voting Bryann

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

beautifulbubes:

"Me I don't need any money. I love Bryan and I'll vote till the last minute."

anointed_doll:

"Me that has been voting bryannonly from day one ,is not fair oooo ."

dorisjayd:

"What exactly are u preaching sir,this is exactly what happens during elections. The same thing we are trying to do away with for a better Nigeria."

menshaggy:

"Vote buying don already start here ‍♂️."

Cubana says he would give N200k to anyone who votes Bryann

Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram page to let the world know he had thrown his weight behind Bryann.

The nightlife entrepreneur called on BBNaija fans to ensure that they vote to keep Bryann in the house, and he went the extra mile by offering monetary incentives.

“Tag Me On Your Story With A Video Proof Of Your Voting Process I Will Repost & Also Credit You 200,000 Naira. Make Sure You Say Or Show Todays Date While Voting For Confirmation,” Cubana wrote on Instagram.

