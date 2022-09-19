The BBNaija Level Up show is coming to an end and the housemates played their HOH game to determine who will run things

Chichi emerged as HoH for the first time and she also won the Supreme Veto power that enabled her select two housemates to automatically make finals

The remaining housemates pitched to Chichi in 90 seconds to convince her to pick them as finalists

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, recently had netizens calling her a child of grace after she won the Head of House title.

Chichi is one of the housemates who had never won the title but she seemed to bag it when it mattered most to her on the show.

The Level Up show is coming to an end with just two weeks to go and all the remaining 11 housemates gathered in the arena to play their HOH game.

BBNaija's Chichi wins HOH, uses supreme veto power to pick two finalists. Photo: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Chichi won the game and she chose Chizzy to be her deputy HOH. Daniella also bagged the tail of house award.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Interestingly, Chichi’s win came with a supreme veto power. This gave her the authority to select two housemates who would automatically become finalists.

In order to make up her mind, Big Brother instructed the housemates to pitch themselves to Chichi and try to convince her on why she should be selected.

Rachel and Bella did not mince words and noted that they were not the closest to Chichi. Rachel also told the HOH that she knew she wasn’t going to be picked and that she stands by her feelings that Chichi doesn’t always own up to things she says.

See Rachel's pitch below:

After the pitch was done, Chichi eventually chose Phyna and Daniella as automatic finalists. By extension, all the remaining housemates were put up for eviction.

See below:

Netizens react as Chichi saves Phyna and Daniella

Read what social media users had to say about Chichi’s selection below:

Portiacrystal_roberts:

"Smart move thank you Chichi ❤️"

purity7198:

"Like play, like play Daniella don enter finals."

decormagnific_interiors:

"A good turn truly deserves another."

Daddys.fav1:

"Wow! Women own this year’s game. ."

duchess_mrsfranklinn:

"Daniella is a child of grace mehn… congratulations to Chichi and Phyna… three ladies in the finals, I like it."

stylesbysisiomogee:

"Level 1 don't like themselves shaaaa. Hmmmm."

pweety_lolly:

"That’s how Daniella made it to the finals…she literally played her game to the finals by being on everyone good book in term of nominations. Smart girl."

omosexy1415:

"God of Daniella comes through for us."

Interesting.

Tacha and Mercy, other biggest BBNaija rivalries that rocked social media

The BBNaija reality show has survived for seven seasons considering that it has been able to bring fans heavy doses of drama among other things.

Fans of the reality show have been known to get excited when controversial things happen on the show and even term shows without great rivalries as boring, according to them, they are there for the ‘vawulence’.

In its seven seasons, the BBNaija show has had some of the biggest celebrity rivalries to rock social media.

Source: Legit.ng