Content creator MC Lively was recently a guest on Chude Jideonwo’s show and he had a lot of things to share

Speaking on a pregnancy scandal he was embroiled in months ago, the humour merchant explained that the lady was actually a friend

MC Lively recounted how she needed N800k that he couldn’t provide and how he eventually discovered she was blackmailing him

Nigerian skit maker, Michael Sani Amanesi aka MC Lively, has opened up about a scandal that threatened his career months ago.

The entertainer joined media personality, Chude Jideonwo, for a chat, and he had a lot to say about the ugly chapter.

MC Lively finally opens up on pregnancy scandal Photo: @mclively/@chudejideonwo

Source: Instagram

Lively made it clear that he has never addressed the issue and was only just doing so with Jideonwo. He went on to explain that the lady in question was an old friend who always wanted something more than their relationship.

MC Lively said he wasn’t ready to take things in the direction she desired. He said the lady approached him at some point and requested N800k to help with her house rent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The entertainer said he couldn’t help with the amount at the time, and weeks later, they eventually spent time together.

According to Lively, after their time together, the lady informed him that she had gotten pregnant and had no plans of keeping the baby.

Lively recounted how he supported her financially to do the needful until he eventually discovered that she was playing him, and only looking for a way to get the house rent she initially asked for.

He went on to mention how the lady threatened to spill the beans after he failed to respond to her messages. According to Lively, he was at a location in Ikeja on the day controversial IG blog, Gistlover, broke the news.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

eyitayobat said:

"Hmmm...This is one reason I find it hard to believe most stories from gistlover. Such a shame that moral values have gone down the drain amongst Nigerians today. Blackmail & Betrayal everywhere. God have mercy."

mslisajohn said:

"Hmmmm! My gender."

gold_by_michelles said:

"He is such an amazing person…..."

MC Lively laments as mum pressures him over grandkids

Legit.ng reported that Comedian MC Lively took to his social media page to share some of his conversations with his mother.

The comedian said he was chilling on his own when his mum started pestering him for what he did not yet have plans for.

MC Lively stated that his mother's constant discussion about marriage and children got him thinking.

Source: Legit.ng