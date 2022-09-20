Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Allysyn finally opens up about her in-house love interest, Hermes

The bald melanin princess has revealed during a recent interview that her feelings for Hermes were genuine, and she still feels the same way despite her eviction

Allysyn was also asked if she was going to try to pursue a relationship with Hermes outside the house; she said she was going to leave things open and see where it leads

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Allysyn during a recent interview, spoke about her unconventional love affair during her stay in Biggie's house and how she truly feels about Hermes.

The black-skinned queen shared that she genuinely likes and cares about Hermes; she further revealed that her feelings for the pro-dancer were real during their stay in the house together and are still genuine even though she's no longer with him.

BBNaija star Allysyn talks about her ship in Biggie's house with Hermes and how real things were with them. Photos credit:@hermesiyele/@smoothallysyn

Source: Instagram

Allysyn also revealed if she would be willing to join Hermes' relationship triangle during the interview because of his 2 other relationships outside Biggie's house.

Legit.ng recalls that when Hermes first walked into the BBNaija house a couple of months back, he had revealed that he was in a polyamorous relationship with two ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch an excerpt of Allysyn's interview below:

Read some of the reactions Allysyn's interview generated:

@oxareme:

"You dey Kolo"

@shakespatra19:

"20m ship gift na your mate ."

@emperor_mike1:

"Women will always be women…"

Fans react as BBNaija's Hermes and Allysyn kiss passionately and make promises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show season 7 witnessed the birth of a brand new ship in the house as Hermes and Allysyn got into each other in a beautiful romantic video.

An emotional Hermes confessed his feelings to Allysyn while telling her that he has always had issues not getting to have everything he wants and having to settle for less.

Allysyn assured him that now he had her, and she was being serious about it because she was not under the influence of alcohol.

Source: Legit.ng