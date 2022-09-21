Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Phyna has scaled to the top five on the show and sje wants to look good for the finale

The young lady was seen during her diary session asking Biggie if she can get a fine drees to wear on her last day on the show

Phyna's request moved many while other people marvelled at her confidence and seeming knowledge that she would win the grand prize

Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna has automatically made it to the last five of the house and the young lady wants to look good for her last day on the show.

In that light, during her diary session recently, Phyna made a special request as she politely asked if Biggie can get her a fine dress to wear for the finale.

Phyna asks Bigge for finale dress Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna has kept her hopes up as Biggie noted that he would take the request up for consideration.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

alidorothy__:

"I love her confidence some people Ehn they don't have clothes they would go and ve doing borrow pose but phyna really living her truth sha thats one thing I love about her."

beccaayooluwa:

"Not her fan but chai this stole my heart ❤️"

jessycute_cakes:

"Don't worry darling, when you come out you will zillions of clothes ok your humility has paid you."

deablo2020:

"Biggie please give her clothe before she will wear one those rags in her box."

seanzeez_24:

"Be like mama don dy feel say na she go win."

its_baby_face:

"She no get clothes."

annieberrieclothiers:

"She dey envisage her winning oo."

jst_adaora:

"I love the calm side of phyna . See her innocent face . Until she go shout who Dey !!!!!! She go change am for you real quick "

Amaka speaks on Phyna taking Groovy from her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up star, Amaka, during an interview, recounted her experience with some of her colleagues in the house.

During the interview, Amaka noted that she was supposed to be Groovy's partner because Phyna urged her to go for him by telling her all the qualities he possessed.

She also maintained that while she was preparing herself to listen to Phyna's advice to go for Groovy, she discovered they were already together.

