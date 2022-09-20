BBNaija reality star Neo Akpofure has cast a shade at those who are not happy he made it to the top 5 during the lockdown edition

Neo attributed his success to grace which no one can change as he urged those who are still pained about it to heal and move on

The reality star’s tweet has been met with mixed reactions from fans and followers of the reality TV show

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate now reality star Neo Akpofure in a recent statement has clapped back at those, who are still pained he made it to the the top 5 during the Lockdown edition of the popular reality TV show.

Neo’s tweet comes after Level Up’s housemate Chichi emerged as Head of House on Monday September 19 and earned a veto power, which granted her a spot in the finale.

Neo urged those criticizing him to heal. Credit: @neoakpofure

Recall that Neo was one of the last five standing housemates during the lockdown season alongside Vee, who was his love interest in the house.

He Wrote via his Twitter handle:

“Some of y’all are clearly still pained i made top 5 during lockdown. Grace made it happen and y’all can’t change that, just heal and move on in peace.”

See the tweet below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

saint_mykel:

"It was vee bro if not you would have been gone the week before the finale."

chizoba_lynda:

"We don even forget say u dey exist sef...No vex igwe."

helsin87:

"We wished you all the best with your 1% sir....people are just saying that those who didn't reach top 5 that year still achieved a whole lot✌️✌️."

