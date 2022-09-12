Big Brother Naija Level-up contestant Bella's sister Sandra has two beautiful daughters for Nigerian singer Flavour

In a video sighted online, Sheggz decided to ask Bella questions about the singer, and she denied knowing or meeting him

Bella however added that she is a die-hard fan of the musician and if she and Sheggz can afford him at their wedding, she would meet him then

Despite the fact Bella Sister Sandra Okagbue has two kids for Nigerian singer Flavour, the Level-up housemate denied ever meeting him.

She and her lover in the house Sheggz had an interview session and he wanted to know her relationship with the singer.

Bella says she is just a die-hard fan of sister baby daddy Flavour Photo credit: @bellaokagbue/@2niteflavour/@ugegbe1

Source: Instagram

Bella in her reply disclosed that she has never met Flavour even though she is a die-hard fan of his music.

She also added that when she and Sheggz decide to get married and they have enough money, they would invite Flavour and she would finally get to meet him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clip

obi4cynthia20:

"Bella is a very smart girl that's why she refuse to talk."

nyio5:

"Shegz still wants the housemates to know Bella knows Flavour. Anything to keep his shoulder high in that house"

cm.glam:

"Bella still dey plan wedding??"

lavivia25:

"He knows bella wella but she know no just like Emmanuel knows who liquorose was."

ebuniquehair:

"When they are cool like this I do love them I wish they both work out positively outside the house mostly Sheggz though."

fassycommunications:

"Bella has been so careful not to spill anything about her family.. She have never said where she is from or open up about her family and siblings. This bae will be very very secretive."

Flavour's baby mama Sandra hails sister Bella for getting on BBNaija

Big Brother Naija Level-up contestant Bella had blessings from home, seeing as her siblings Sandra and Chris Okagbue hailed her on Instagram.

Sandra, who is also singer Flavour's baby mama, shared a video of Bella and praised her for relentlessly pursuing things she wants in life.

She went on to pray for God's protection over her sister and charged her to remind everyone of the greatness that lies in her name.

Source: Legit.ng