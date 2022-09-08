The Big Brother Naija Level-up house was thrown into pandemonium as Bella and Sheggz teamed up to give Rachel a hard time

The problem started when Sheggz called out Rachel for serving Bella beef despite knowing that she doesn't eat it

The complaint turned into insults, and Bella capped it all by taking her food and angrily dumping it on Rachel

Big Brother Naija Level-up lovebirds Bella and Sheggz have sparked reactions on social media with their behaviour towards Rachel.

Rachel had cooked for the house, and she and Sheggz exchanged hot words and insults after he blasted her for giving Bella beef.

The highlight of the entire drama was when Bella grabbed her food and angrily stormed toward Rachel who was eating. When she got to her, she dumped her plate of rice on her.

The entire house erupted into chaos as people held an enraged Rachel while Sheggz tried to calm his girl, Bella, who was desperate to continue the fight.

Bella eventually claimed that the food pouring part of the drama was a mistake as she wanted to set the food on the table.

Nigerians react to the drama

qween_tana:

"Rachel is doing the lord’s work, love to see it"

mobolar__:

"I love how rachael didn’t slow down and gave them gbas gbos (as e dey hot) nonsense "

nuella_naah:

"Sheggz and his Bella are both air headed …the fact that Bella even joined knowing the fault comes from her …mmoa."

jummeekay1:

"God help me not be foolishly and blindly in love like bella, likkeee."

nanabenaamponsah:

"Look at someone we are pitying & fighting for. Such a rude thing. Was this really necessary."

chindinma_1234:

"If she isn’t remorseful then it wasn’t a mistake . How can you say it’s mistake when she’s still insulting Rachael after the incident?"

