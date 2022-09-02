Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Modella has revealed that she found out she was to be a fake housemate on the show hours before going into the house

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Abimbola Esther, better known as Modella, has revealed during a recent interview why she didn't carry out her task while on the show well.

Modella said while talking with Beats FM that she auditioned for the show like every other contestant on the show and never really got the memo about what it meant to be a fake housemate.

I fought depression going into the BBNaija house after finding out I was to be a fake housemate Photo credit:@apet_modella

Source: Instagram

Esther said she only found out that she would go on the show to be a fake housemate just some hours before she went into the house.

The upcoming actress said she had to fight depression going into the house because, like every other contestant, she was hyped and ready to bring the roof down only to be told she was to be a fake housemate.

She noted that she didn't have enough time to process what it meant to be a fake housemate, which may have affected why she couldn't carry out the assignment Biggie gave her.

However, Modella said one sure thing was that she was herself all through when she was on the show and to have carried out her task as a fake housemate, she would have needed not to be herself.

During the interview, the beautiful curvy model revealed that Giddyfia is the one person she wants to be evicted from the show, according to he is fake and a user. At the same time, she declared her support for Bryan to win the show.

Watch Modella's short interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Modella's revelation:

@Onyinye Uche:

"you should be happy you even got a slot... thousands auditioned and never even got to be a fake hm. That's what affected your show...we should appreciate everything God brings our way...learn that modella."

@Vihityo Toma:

"Sorry for people who were quick to judge you for not doing well, when yourself did not intend to go into the house as a fake HM or what you are suppose to do there as a fake HM."

@Chioma Ebere:

"I feel she is too real to be fake."

@Nicelove:

"Even if u are a real housemate, u should have taken the task serious.. That's how you sell yourself.. Now u said u are an actress and u couldn't get in a role offered you on a plater of gold...Nevertheless I still like you..."

BBNaija level up: "She no use her head" - Reactions as fake housemate Modella is evicted from the house

On Sunday, August 28, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show witnessed another round of eviction as one housemate was ordered to leave the show.

Ebuka, during the eviction, asked the fake housemate to step out, and other housemates were left in shock as Modella stepped out and was evicted from the show.

Following Modella's eviction, Ebuka announced that all other housemates up for eviction were saved for the week.

