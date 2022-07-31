The first Sunday Live show of the Big Brother Naija Level Up show witnessed the introduction of yet another housemate

Identified as Deji, he becomes the 25th housemate to join the show, followed by Modella, the 26th person

At the end of the show, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that the latest additions are fake housemates

The first week of the Big Brother Naija show witnessed loads of drama and the first Sunday Live show saw new interesting additions to the show.

The two fake housemates were introduced into the show. Credit: Deji Morafa, Modella Apet

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the show began, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement that a new housemate would be joining the show.

Identified as Deji Morafa, the indigene of Lagos state is in a complicated relationship but intends to mingle in the house.

Deji was sent into the Level 1 house, and he received a lukewarm welcome from the housemates.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See post below:

After a reverting performance delivered by singer Bella Schmurda, yet another housemate - this time a female - was introduced as the 26th housemate to join the show.

Identified as Modella the Osun state promises to bring 'vibes on vibes and loads of energy.' According to her, the show had just begun.

Modella was sent into the Level 2 house and just like Deji, the housemates welcomed her with mixed reactions.

BBNaija: Level Up housemate Beauty receives first strike over fight with Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty, has become the first 2022 housemate to receive a strike in the Level Up house barely one week in.

Minutes before the Sunday live show, a clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates in the lounge.

The punishment was meted out on the former Miss Nigeria for violating Big Brother's rules by acting violently towards a fellow housemate.

BBNaija: Fans commend Ilebaye over calmness during confrontation with Beauty

Level Up housemates, Beauty and Ilebaye got social media users buzzing with reactions following an incident that trailed their first Saturday Night party on July 30.

Beauty who appears to be in a romantic entanglement with Groovy, was upset with him for dancing with another housemate, Chomzy - a Level 1 housemate.

Seething over the issue, things took an interesting turn when she went off on Ilebaye for trying to caution her against raising her voice and behaving herself.

Source: Legit.ng