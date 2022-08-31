BBNaija reality star Saskay has sent a message to those who speak and pray in tongues as she speaks about spirituality

Saskay said she is not against speaking in tongues but asked them not to make others who don’t feel less spiritual

The reality star’s statement has been met with mixed reactions from some of her fans and followers

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Saskay seems to have come in contact with Christians who speak in tongues and have a message for them.

Saskay, in a statement via her official Twitter handle, appealed to those who speak in tongues to stop making those who don't feel less spiritual.

Saskay gives her opinion on speaking in tongues.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“I’m not against people who speak in tongues but please stop making other who don’t, feel like they’re less spiritual.”

See her post below:

When responding to a fan who asked how not speaking in tongues makes one feel they are not born again, Saskay wrote:

“When a person who can speak in tongue tells me to my face that I need to learn to, to get a deeper connection with God.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Saskay’s post on speaking in tongues

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

naijabizboy:

"Everyone must not speak in tongues."

edwinalicia:

"According to a pastor, he says. If you have not reach the point of speaking in tongues that means you haven't start praying."

engr_damilola:

"My view: It's good to speak in tongues so as to have prayer capacity; praying in English or any other languages can't make one last when praying...It will be good if you can speak heavenly language..."

Source: Legit.ng