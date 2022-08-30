On Monday, after the Head of house games and Dotun emerged as the new Head of House, Biggie called the housemates for their nominations

Biggie informed them there was going to be a quick eviction, and they were asked to nominate two people for possible eviction

Amaka's name was mentioned more by the housemates, and she was evicted from the show later on by Big Brother

Amaka is the latest housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, and her eviction has continued to cause a stir on social media.

Many fans of the show have queried the method used by Big Brother for the eviction. According to them, it was not fair on Amaka as she was one of the active housemates in the house.

BBNaija's Queen talks about Amaka's eviction. Credit: @queenmercyatang, Amaka Mbah

Source: Instagram

The viewers are protesting and want the power to evict limited to just the viewers alone and not the housemates.

Former BBNaija housemate Queen also reacted to Amaka's eviction as he hailed her for her composure after realizing that her fellow housemates evicted her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When Biggie announced that Amaka was evicted from the show, there was a grave silence in the house for 10 seconds as all of them knew what they had done.

Amaka, obviously shocked, didn't react strangely; instead, she told the housemates it was nice meeting them and that she loved them.

Queen, in a tweet on Twitter, said:

"It was nice meeting you all; I love you all." So words from a real on, she didn't give any attitude leaving. And hey! She also told them, "it's okay, It's fine", with hugs to everyone. Amaka, your heart is pure."

Check out her post below:

BBNaija fans react to Queen's tweet

Yasminyassin19:

"he eviction pained me ,They deprived her voters rights to vote such a shame ,thanks Atang ❣."

Atim_awak:

"My dear, no hard feelings is a game....This same has happened in Ceecee and Mercy's season...Is painful but this is one of the best seasons after pepper dem..Amaka will win out there by God's grace."

MamaGrace0:

"Those words made me to cry Amaka all is well my girl."

Amaka gossips with Phyna about Daniella and Khalid’s under duvet activities

Legit.ng also reported how BBNaija’s Daniella and Khalid continued to amuse viewers of the reality show including their fellow housemates in the house.

Days after witnessing the two get busy under the sheets, Amaka gave Phyna a rundown of what went down and how they made her feel.

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at Phyna’s response about housemates refusing to own up about doing ‘things’ in the house.

Source: Legit.ng