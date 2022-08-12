BBNaija Level-up stars Deji and Chichi got people talking when a video of them at the pool party made it to the internet

The duo got in the act under the water as they lock on each other in the pool while having the fun of their lives

Daji and Chichi had earlier sparked dating rumours and social media users can't stop talking about their cosy video

Things got so interesting and intense between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 stars, Deji and Chichi during their fun time at the pool party.

The duo how have sparked dating rumours during their times in the house after declaring that they have a crush for one another and vowing to be with each other despite other crushes in the house.

Video of Deji and Chichi in the pool emerges. Credit: @dejimorafa @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

They took their romance game a notch higher during the recent pool party as they had fun time together.

Chichi moved her massive backside towards Deji in the pool as they got cosy in the water.

Other housemates like Sheggz and Bella also had fun in the pool but not as much as what Deji and Chichi had.

Watch the loved-up video below:

Nigerians react to Chichi and Deji video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Deji and Chichi video in the pool, most of them gushed over them.

Az_a_rie_a:

"Like I want to be in this guy’s shoes tonight."

Hesters_touch:

"Now, this is pool party."

Lifeofpidru:

"Deji fit no talk to her after the party."

Sammyadesh_d_triller:

"This is getting hot."

Sherrie_mimi:

"This is what I signed up for,this Thursday I won't sleep."

Mimi_danniels:

"Dis is da pool party I signed up for not da one fr last week on noise makers."

Tochi_judith:

"I swear. Deji almost fainted last night Chichi no wan have mercy."

