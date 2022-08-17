BBNaija Level Up housemate Beauty Tukura has once again tendered an apology over her action that led to her disqualification

Beauty said she is disappointed in her actions, adding that she is striving to forgive herself first for her actions

The former beauty queen went on to appreciate brands, fans, and followers who stood by her side during the period

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up disqualified housemate and former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura, in a lengthy statement, has tendered another apology following her conduct that led to her disqualification.

Beauty said being accepted into the BBNaija season 7 house made her the happiest person on earth. She added that it made her feel like the world was her oyster, as she was excited for a chance to play the game while remaining true to her authentic self.

Beauty said no one goes in with the intention of being disqualified. Credit: @beautytukura.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss Nigeria said her misconduct in the house on August 7, 2022, was and still is a day she would always live to remember.

She stressed that she went into the house with the positive mindset of winning and making everyone proud, but it was all cut short due to her behaviour, which she said she was disappointed at.

An extract from her apology read:

“No one goes in with the intention of being disqualified. It’s been more than a week out of Big Brother’s house, and this period has afforded me the much needed time and space to reflect on my actions. I am disappointed at my actions and as I strive to first, forgive myself, I will not hold back from accepting my misconduct and apologizing to the general public. I AM SINCERELY SORRY.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Beauty tenders apology again

See the reactions from netizens below:

olarenwajuoyenike:

"We love you Beauty,pls take care of yourself God is with you."

official_mira24:

"Hey mama,u are so beautiful,u were content itself so no need of apologizing again......without u in the house noting is going on."

Many flood Miss Nigeria's organisers page over Beauty's disqualification from BBNaija

Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) and former Miss Nigeria Beauty Tukura made headlines days after her disqualification from the show.

Beauty was disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy on Saturday during the house party. Her disqualification came after being issued a double strike less than an hour before Sunday's live eviction show.

However, this has stirred reactions from some online users who raised questions about how she emerged as Miss Nigeria in 2019.

