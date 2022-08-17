Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition housemate, Modella, has told her colleague on the show, Phyna, to pursue love if that's what will make her happy

Modella made this statement during a private conversation with Phyna after she was scolded by Kess, who told her that she was losing her focus

Phyna, who recently started a relationship with the alleged playboy housemate Groovy, was told by Kess that she has suddenly become too quiet, and he doesn't like it

Relationships have always been a huge part of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, and the Level Up edition serves its viewers more than enough of its versions.

The latest relationship brewing in the house that seems to be getting a lot of attention is the Phyna and Groovy love affair, and one of the housemates who has thrown her full weight behind it is Modella.

She had told Phyna during a recent discussion that she supports her decision to get involved in a relationship with Groovy as long as it makes her happy.

Modella had expressed this opinion after Phyna was reprimanded by the only married housemate on the show Kess. He told her that since she started her relationship with Groovy, she had suddenly become too quiet in the house.

However, Modella was quick to attack Kess for making such a comment. She noted that people love watching others in love, and Phyna should be allowed to do what makes her happy.

Watch the conversation between Modella and Phyna below:

See some of the reactions the conversation generated

@_winifred._xx:

"Is modella not meant to scatter ship?"

@olaekweoba:

"Omo if only this girl will listen to kess."

@shallybenson:

"Omo! People are love deprived."

@mzjokzy:

"Lol na people wey dey tell us truth we dey hate while the ones deceiving us are the ones we tend to like..modella apply more pressure pls."

@favour_zhara:

"Tor modella don start the work wey biggie give her ."

@i_am_luiz_:

"Wait??? Her task na to scatter ship or to make am sail????."

