In one of the unique twists of the new Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, every week a tail of the house emerges after the Head of the House (HOH) games

On Monday evening, August 16th, 2022, Eloswag emerged as the head of the house and Phyna as the tail of the house for having the worst performance during the HOH games

Later on Monday evening, Biggie announced the punishment of the tail of the house for the week and Phyna was sanctioned to only speak in an alien language for the rest of the week

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show continues to live up to its billing as the king of all TV shows across Africa.

On Monday night, August 15, a strange content was introduced to the show, as one of the housemates, Phyna was mandated by Biggie to only speak to her other housemates in an alien language.

Biggie announces Phyna's punishment for emerging the tail of the house Photo credit:(@phyna._)

Source: Instagram

Biggie announced to the housemates that the tail of the house for that week is only allowed to speak in an alien language.

A sound was also played for all the housemates to listen to; the sound seemed very reminiscent of the bleating cry of a sheep or a goat.

The tune according to Biggie, would be used as a signal to Phyna to tell her when she's to start speaking in the alien language and later in the day to signal her when to stop.

However, Biggie noted that she's allowed to use sign language or any other language no other housemates would understand.

Watch the video clip of Biggie announcing Phyna's punishment:

Legit.ng captured some hilarious comments made by netizens about Phyna's sanction:

@fenyygirl_25:

"Why she no go be d tail shey her husband carry tail too last week ? it runs in d relationship dem don loose focus."

@officialfitta:

"I want groovy to go so that she can focus. She is loosing focus now. She was even laughing."

@cyntysweet_

"Please Phyna fans, no vote Groovy ooo. Instead use it on other housemates to increase their percentage to be higher than that of Groovy. He needs to go so our Phyna brain will go back to factory settings."

@esepretty20

"Yes ooo I so much love it make she focus."

@emee_ram1:

"How Phyna is the tail really surprises and shock me. She is definitely not my favourite but I saw her as a very strong contender into perhaps top 5 but I think she is losing focus because of love. Well I may b wrong ‍♀️‍♀️."

