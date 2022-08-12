Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Bryann complains to his male colleague Kess about the physical quality of the ladies in level 2

The singer opened up during a conversation that all of the beautiful ladies on the show this year have been placed in level 1, leaving them with the likes of Aunty Amaka and Aunty Phyna

Kess in response to Bryann noted that all of the good-looking guys in level 2 are just wasting since the quality of ladies in level 2 isn't top-notch

The male housemates of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show the Level Up edition are finally opening up about the beauty of the ladies they are on the show with, especially the ladies in Level 2.

One of the housemates, Bryann during a discussion with another male housemate Kess, lamented that Biggie intentionally placed all of the hot girls in the Level 1 house of the show while leaving the guys in Level 2 with the likes of aunty Amaka and Phyna.

Bryann laments about the ladies in level 2 to Kess Photo credit: @phyna._/@Bryannonly

Source: Instagram

Kess who seemed to agree with Bryann's observation- responded to his comment by saying the guys in level 2 are just wasting.

See a script of the conversation below:

Read some of the reactions the conversation stirred:

@masky__snr:

"if biggie dey off camera this boy go dey sneak into level 1 to go do 1 or 2."

@soft_steph_30:

"No lies detected ."

@anthonyaikodon:

"Bryan they crazy , with that him stupid game he want with girls, Daniela give him vibes he they form one Kin , from there he went to ilebaye , from their to modela , na all the girls they see am one kind guy . Bryan is confused and unserious guy."

@tonia2luv:

"Which fine girl is in level 1."

@dinaah_111:

"So They want women that will give them their bodies to enjoy right?"

BBNaija: Drama in level 2 house as Bryann & Phyna exchange words over collective task wager rehearsals

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back, that a fight broke out between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 2 housemates Bryann and Phyna during the collective task wager rehearsals.

The issues seem to have started due to a misunderstanding between Bryann and Phyna over their collective tasks.

Bryann was seen standing in front of other housemates as he spoke about how they needed to work together, but he said something that got Phyna angry, as she walked in with a towel and scolded him, which led to the two throwing abusive words at each.

