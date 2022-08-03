There was a war of words in the BBNaija Level 2 house over a collective task wager rehearsals, which saw Bryann and Phyna passing abusive remarks at each other

The video showed Bryann standing in front of other Level 2 housemates before Phyna walked in a towel while brushing her teeth

The video has sparked reactions from fans of the housemates as they sides with their favorites while blaming the other

There was a drama between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 2 housemates Bryann and Phyna during the collective task wager rehearsals.

The issues seem to have started due to a misunderstanding between Bryann and Phyna over their collective tasks.

Bryann was seen standing in front of other housemates as he spoke about how they needed to work together, but he said something that got Phyna angry, as she walked in with a towel and scolded him, which led to the two throwing abusive words at each

Video shows Bryann and Phyna in heated exchange. Credit: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

“You are a stupid boy; there’s nothing in your head; useless entity,” Phyna could be heard saying.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Phyna and Bryann exchange words

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from the fans of the two housemates, see them below:

empress_apparels:

"Bryan acts like a woman."

drealbimski:

"I love my Bryann, he takes no nonsense. Its supposed to be a collective efforts and I don't blame him for being upset."

hiphedhorlharphor:

"I like this bryann guy, but he didn't know how to talk, respect is reciprocal atleast you can make your point without using curse word."

ebadanadesua:

"She for add Ozuwor join that insult. Him think say e dey easy to be up for eviction."

pretty2o:

"This guy is rude and he is thinks is confidence."

Bryann drools over Diana

‘Ships’ are already taking off in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season to the delight of fans and followers of the show.

Level 2 housemate, Bryann, told fellow housemates about the one female participant who completely has his attention.

During a chat with fellow contestants, Bryann described Diana to the others and said he plans to make a move on her when they get to meet at the Saturday night party.

